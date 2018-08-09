Longford folk offer up mixed reaction to 'Granny Grant' proposal

There has been a mixed reaction on the streets of Longford to Shane Ross' calls for a ‘granny grant’ which would see a €1,000 payment given to grandparents who mind their grandchildren for ten hours a week.

Helen Farrell, Longford town

“I don’t know much about that - I’m not a granny and I don’t have any children that were minded by a granny, but I don’t know enough about this grant to talk about it.”

Pat Wall, Longford town

“The Government hasn’t got the money for this; It’s going to cost €70m - where is that going to come from?”

James Earley, Longford town

“It will never work - it’s impossible. I do a lot of babysitting, in fact I have them with me now. I love being with the kids, I don’t want to be paid for it.

Now you have a situation where four grandparents could apply for it -that’s €4,000 per year! Would they not be better off giving the money to parents so that they can put it towards childminding?”

Mary Flynn, Drumlish

“I don’t know a lot about it but it probably would be good because half the country is minding their grandchildren. Parents are out working hard, sure they have to work hard these days.”

Mary Harris, Co Leitrim “That would be great!”