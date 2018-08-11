Longford EDI Centre hosts hugely successful presentation night

Longford's EDI centre was the venue recently for a celebratory evening where successful trainees of the Catering and Life Skills Programme received their QQI Level 4 certificates in catering.

Over the past number of years the catering programme has been going from strength to strength with the vast majority of graduates going on to employment or further education.

Terri Clarke, Senior Training Advisor from Athlone Training Centre did the honours of presenting certificates on the evening.

She thanked the board of the Edi Centre and the coordinators of the programme for the work they do to ensure trainees are given the best support and assistance possible.

There were plaudits too for those local businesses who continued to play their part in the programme's ongoing success.

The occasion also saw QQI Level 4 certificates being presented to graduates of a pre-apprenticeship course, signalling the first year of the programme.

In addition, certificates were likewise handed out by Vera Kiernan on behalf of the EDI's board of management.

The variety of certificates and numbers participating is reflective of the work that is done in the centre and is something which those watching on were told remains of acute benefit to Longford town and its environs.

The availability of a range of excellent training rooms for hire including an IT suite and fully equipped catering kitchen have remained steadfast behind that outlook.

The latter is used for internal training purposes and is regarded as the lifeblood of the centre.

As well as that, it provides excellent food at very reasonable rates to all users of the centre and the general public at large.

Ample parking is available on site.

For enquiries contact 043 33 347515 or email enquiries@edilongford.ie.

The centre similarly announced this week that a five-month QQI Level 3 Culinary Skills course is due to finish up later this month.

On successful completion of this course, applicants may progress on to the QQI Level4 Catering and Lifeskills programme which starts in September 2018.

This a 50-week programme and will finish in August 2019, coinciding perfectly with the projected opening of the Center Parcs holiday village in Ballymahon.

Applications and further information - Elizabeth/Mandy - 087 6543 198 / 043 3347515 /Email – cateringprogramme@edilongford.ie or follow the Edi on facebook.

Those seeking further information on the Centre's pre-apprenticeship course are advised to contact Tony/ Padraig - 87 2885708 / 043 3347515 / Email – longfordpreapp@gmail.com