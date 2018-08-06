Close to €9k in government funding for Marquee in Drumlish Festival

Nearly €9k in funding has been allocated to the Marquee in Drumlish Festival which takes place this year from August 17-20.

Deputy Peter Burke said the Government funding of €8,893 would serve as a huge boost to the Festival and said he had met with Cllr Paraic Brady about the fact on a number of occasions.

"The funding will provide the bulk of the investment needed to ensure this year's Marquee is of the same high standard as previous years and that people will come from far and wide to experience all that Drumlish has to offer,” said Deputy Burke.

“Congratulations to all the volunteers around Drumlish who pull off a great spectacle every year to the benefit of the town and the county.

“The funding is very well deserved and I hope that numbers increase again this year when the festival rolls around.”

Read Also: Marquee in Drumlish Festival set to thrill Longford music lovers over four nights in August