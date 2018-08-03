Longford man dies four months after being knocked down by police vehicle in Canada

A County Longford man, who was knocked down and critically injured after being struck by a police vehicle in Canada earlier this year, has died.

Mullinalaghta native Brendan Keogh passed away on Wednesday morning (August 1), some four months after sustaining serious injuries following an incident on March 13 last in Squamish, about 60km north of Vancouver.

29-year-old Mr Keogh, a former student at Cnoc Mhuire in Granard, was walking along the intersection of Highway 99 and Garibaldi Way in the bustling town of Squamish when he was struck by an unmarked Police SUV.

The officer, attached to the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services, had been on duty at the time.

That resulted in Canadian police watchdog The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) launching an investigation into the circumstances behind the incident.

The former Dundalk IT student's parents Kevin and Marian, and two sisters, Niamh and Aine, flew out to Canada to be by his side, while back at home, two prayer services were held in Mullinalaghta's St Columba's Church.

Mr Keogh had been living in the Canadian province of British Columbia for a year and had been working at local bar and restaurant the Howe Sound Inn up until the time of the incident.

The well liked and much respected north Longfordian was flown home to Ireland a number of weeks later where, it was hoped, he would continue his rehabilitation.

News of his passing, however, has been greeted with shock and much anguish within the tight knit community of Mullinalaghta.

"It is very sad to hear that Brendan has passed away," said local Cllr PJ Reilly.

"It's very tough on his parents Kevin and Marian and two sisters as it is for the local community."

Mr Keogh's family expressed thanks to Vancouver General Hospital, Cavan General Hospital and the Mater Hospital, Dublin for the care they afforded him since the accident.

He will lie in repose at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown on Saturday, August 4 from 4pm until 7pm.



Funeral Mass takes place on Sunday, August 5 in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta at 2pm with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery. House private please.

Sympathy is extended to his parents Marian and Kevin, sisters Niamh and Aine, brother in law Colm, uncles, aunts, cousins and a large circle of friends, R.I.P.