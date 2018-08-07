New report reveals fresh insights into Longford's property market

Sixty-six residential addresses in Longford were added to the GeoDirectory database in the 12 months to June 2018, according to figures from the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report, published by GeoDirectory.

Nationally, the majority of addresses were added in Dublin, accounting for 39.8 per cent of the overall national total, highlighting an east/west divide in terms of new addresses.

On the other end of the scale, Longford and Leitrim were the only two counties to record fewer than 100 new residential addresses, registering only 66 and 87 new addresses respectively.

In total, 31 buildings were classified as being under construction in Longford in June 2018, the second lowest total in the country.

The majority of construction activity took place in urban areas, with the highest levels recorded in Dublin (34.9%), Cork (10.7%) and Meath (10.5%).

Construction activity was particularly low in the counties of Leitrim (0.2%), Longford (0.3%) and Offaly (0.5%).

Longford’s residential vacancy rate stands at 10.5% per cent.

This is higher than the average vacancy rate of 4.8 per cent.

Leitrim registered the highest residential vacancy rate in the country at 15.9 per cent.

Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow recorded the lowest percentages of vacant units in the country, at rates between 0.9 and 3.5 per cent.

The national average residential property price in the 12 months to April 2018 was €273,206. When Dublin is excluded, the national average falls to €198,906 with Longford’s average house price coming in at €101,587. In Longford Town, the average house price was €106,486.