Longford's Integrated Action Plan to strengthen tourism in the town

Longford currently has the lowest visitor numbers of any county in Ireland because it doesn't have the infrastructure to attract tourists to the town, despite the many fine features of the town and county.

Currently, when visitors come to Longford, there is little or no information to give them.

But, if there was a Longford Tourism Office, situated in the Camlin Quarter, tourists would have an easily accessible spot for information.

It is also proposed to work with the Longford Tourism Office to develop the walking trail and a brochure that will be available to direct them around the town and improve visitor experience.

With so many fantastic ideas in store for the new and improved Longford town, more visitors are certainly to be expected in the not-so-distant future.

It has been identified on a number of occasions that the lack of guest accommodation in Longford is a drawback in the promotion of tourism across the town and county.

Much of the tourism product now being developed is focused on the outdoors and adventure visitor.

The outdoorsy types often choose not to go for high-end hotels but would be happy with upmarket, hostel-type accommodation.

And, with no hostels currently available in the entire midland region, this is a prime opportunity for Longford to incorporate this into its Regeneration Plan.

And what better location than the Camlin Quarter, which will be a hive of activity when the wheels are put in motion?