Longford man handed six month prison sentence for iPhone thefts

A man who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was sentenced to six months in prison which the judge ordered be served concurrently to a sentence being served in respect of a separate matter.

Ciarán McDonnell, 34 College Park, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing two iPhones at St Mel’s College, Longford on September 22, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Glancy said that on the date in question at approximately 4:30pm, the defendant who was in the company of three other males approached a pupil in Longford town and demanded his mobile phone from him.

“The pupil was frightened by the men as the defendant threatened to headbutt him,” Garda Glancy added, before pointing out that no weapon was produced during the incident.

“A few minutes later, another pupil was making his way towards St Mel’s College when he was approached by the defendant and three males where again they demanded the pupil’s phone.

“He gave it to them.”

Meanwhile, in mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Fiona Baxter said that her client was currently serving a sentence in respect of a separate matter.

She also pointed to the fact that Mr McDonnell was attending drugs counselling and school in prison, and “doing well” there.

“At the time of this offence, he was heavily involved in substance abuse,” she added.

“He is no longer taking drugs.”

Judge Hughes subsequently sentenced the defendant to six months and ordered that it be served concurrent to the jail term Mr McDonnell is currently serving, before bringing the matters before him to a conclusion.