Longford man fined for 'aggressive' behaviour

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €250 following a brief hearing into the matter.

Sanni Oseize (35), 9 Kane’s Apartments, Market Square, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Market Square, Longford on July 23, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Frank Fallon said that on the date in question at approximately 1:45pm he was driving down by the Market Point area of Longford town when he observed the defendant in a row on the street.

“The defendant was out on the street shouting and being aggressive,” added Garda Fallon.

“People were trying to calm him down.”

The court then heard that when the local garda approached the defendant he became aggressive towards him.

“He was arrested and taken to the garda station.”

Meanwhile, in mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client was married to a

Hungarian lady for the last 12 months and living happily here in Longford town.

“She has a nail bar business in Dublin, and unfortunately she was away on the date of this incident when it appears that he went drinking,” Mr Gearty added.

The defendant then told the court, “I was drunk but not fighting - it was about my friend”.



Judge Hughes subsequently convicted the defendant and imposed a fine of €250 before bringing matters before him to a conclusion.