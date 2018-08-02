Integrated Action Plan will drive innovation and creativity in Longford town

The news that the old Provider's building would be turned into an innovation and creative hub was music to the ears of many community groups and organisations in Longford last year and, with the building's close proximity to the Camlin Quarter, Connolly Barracks offers the potential to drive Phase 2 of this plan.

Connolly Barracks would provide a space for businesses that are creating the technologies and services of tomorrow, which could include a mix of office, industrial and research space, developing ground-breaking products in Robotics, Biomed, Light Engineering and the agri/food fields, tying in with the indigenous industries of Longford.

There would also be opportunities to link in with Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) or NUI Maynooth, giving Longford the vital education base, which has been identified as a hindrance to the attraction of foreign direct investment to the town and county.