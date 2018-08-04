Longford District Court: Had possession of drugs in Ballinalee

A man who appeared before a Granard District Court sitting in Longford recently charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was ordered to pay €350 into the court poor box and the matter would be struck out.

James Kane, Cloncowley, Drumlish, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in unlawful possession of cannabis at Schooland, Ballinalee on October 22, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question the defendant had been searched by gardaí and found to be in possession of a small quantity of the drug.

The court also heard that the defendant had seven previous convictions none of which were for drugs.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor said that his client was a 4th year college student.

He also said that Mr Kane’s mother was suffering from MS and the defendant was her primary career.

Following his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes ordered the defendant to pay €350 into the court poor box.

He said once that was done, he would strike out the matter before him.