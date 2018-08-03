History in the making at Moatfarrell

A major tourism drive has been initiated in Edgeworthstown this week after the Moatfarrell Community Development unveiled Information Signage on the historic sites in the area.

The new signs are located at the Motte and the Old Moatfarrell Post Office and Connie O’Farrell - who carried out the official proceedings on the day - said he was very proud that the family’s inauguration site in the county had “an excellent information sign erected on the site”.

“Many of the International O’Farrell clan members spoke of their delight that they now have a central location in Longford to visit,” Mr O’Farrell continued, before pointing to the fact that the O’Farrell Clan were also very appreciative of the official unveiling and the fact that it coincided with the Farrell International Gathering in Longford.

Meanwhile, Linda Higgins on behalf of Longford Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) and Longford County Council also assisted on the day.

Ms Higgins said that Local Community Groups working in partnership with Longford LCDC, who approved LEADER Programme funding towards the project could now improve facilities in their areas and she pointed to the Moatfarrell Development Group and the good example it was of how all this could be achieved.

“The information signs here today will build the profile of local historical sites and enhance our towns and villages across the county,” she added.

Pat O’Rourke, Chairman of the Development Group then acknowledged those present and expressed a warm welcome to the International Farrell Clan.

“I want to thank the LCDC and LCRL for their support for this project,” he added.

“I also want to express my gratitude to Moatfarrell Community Development committee members Padraig Conlon and PJ Donnelly.

“The next project that the Committee is considering will be the Moatfarrell Interpretive Centre, so there is much to look forward to here.”

