Over 20 hit and runs in Longford since 2015

New research shows that Co Longford had 12 hit-and-run incidents in 2017, seven in 2016 and four in 2015 bringing the total over a three-year-period to 23.

The latest stats also show that Donegal has a higher proportion of hit-and-run claims than other counties while at the other end of the scale, only 10 of these incidents took place in Roscommon or in Leitrim, while Sligo saw 14.

Figures compiled by the Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) show that nearly 43% of the Longford accidents reported to it in 2017 involved untraced drivers while 21% in 2016 were untraced drivers and close to 31% were untraceable in 2015.

MIBI chief David Fitzgerald said that although incidents relating to uninsured drivers continued to make up the majority of claims reported to the MIBI, accidents involving untraced drivers made up a sizeable portion of its overall activity.

“Alarmingly, there was a total of 800 such events last year, with more than 300 taking place in Dublin,” he concluded.

