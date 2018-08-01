Longford crime gangs dealt blow by latest drug arrests, claims garda chief

The appearances in court of a further three people allegedly involved in the sale and supply of drugs in Longford town will deal a sizeable blow to drug dealing gangs, it has been claimed.

The trio appeared and were formally charged before a sitting of Longford District Court last Tuesday following an 18-month surveillance operation into suspected drug dealing around Longford town.

All three were charged with a series of alleged offences between September and December last year.

They were joined by eight other individuals who appeared at a special sitting of Longford District Court last month.

That came in the wake of a major covert operation aimed at interrupting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Longford.

An estimated 60 gardaí as well as members of the Armed Support Unit carried out nine searches at different premises resulting in the seizure of cannabis, cocaine, heroin and cash.

And while Supt Jim Delaney said it was unlikely any further arrests were in the pipeline, the arrests of three further individuals linked to the operation was symbolic.

“Street dealing can have an impact on public safety and there is no doubt that this will have disrupted the actions of people that are engaged in this kind of activity,” said Supt Delaney.

“It's the impact on the public safety element that is out there which activities (street dealing) can bring that makes actions (undercover operation) so important.”

All 11 people who appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes last week, are back before the courts on September 25 next.