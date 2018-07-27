Tullamore is among the hospitals with the highest number of patients on trolleys today

The latest Trolley Watch figures released by the INMO today reveals that there are 25 people on trolleys in Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, among the highest figure in the country.

There are 13 patients on trolleys in Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar and 7 on trolleys in Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

In Cavan, there are no patients on trolleys today.

The total figure nationwide is 243 patients on trolleys, a decrease of 17% on the same day last year.