Three people remain in hospital after Longford collision

Three people remain in hospital this morning after a head on collision involving two cars occurred in Longford town last night.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances behind the crash which occurred at the Padraic Colum roundabout at around 10:30pm.

Three people, two females and a male, were taken to the Midland Regional Hospitals in Mullingar and Tullamore respectively with what have been described as "serious but non life threatening injuries."

The road itself remained closed off for a number of hours overnight while an examination of the scene was carried out.

It subsequently re-opened to traffic at 4:15am.

Gardaí are this morning pressing ahead with their inquiries into the incident and have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570.