Got any photos of the Blood Moon in Longford?

Have you been able to capture any photos of the blood moon in Longford tonight? If so, send them on to us and we will compile them in a photo gallery for longfordleader.ie to mark this rare lunar event.

The country has been captivated all day with the blood moon and fingers are firmly crossed that the weather gods will shine upon us to allow us catch a glimpse of this phenomenon. The blood moon appears due to the fact that as the moon lines up with the earth and sun, the rising full moon will darken and change from silver to rusty or blood red.

The last time the Red Planet appeared bigger or brighter than it will this week, was back in 2003, when the distance between Mars and the Earth closed to less than 56 million kilometres.

