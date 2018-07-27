Longford will feature in the Hidden Heartlands ad, Boxer assures

Longford will feature in the next ad campaign for the Hidden Heartlands, Minister of State for the OPW Kevin 'Boxer' Moran has assured.

These assurances come following a number of expressions of disappointment that Longford does not feature in the current ad campaign for the new brand.

"I fought to get the Hidden Heartlands and I’m delighted to say that the rollout of that has now been seen on TV," Minister Moran stated.

"Before this, we had nothing to talk about and we were all giving out. Now we have a brand. We have something now that stretches into five or six different counties. Longford will feature in the next group of ads.

"This, at the very start, is a very small campaign. This is going to grow. As the brand grows, it’ll grow and the funding will grow.

"So I would say to councillors and to people right up and down the areas of the Hidden Heartlands that there will be a chest of money put out there sometime after the budget that people can draw into."

The Hidden Heartlands is an extremely important brand for the midlands, the Minister added, and the local community and businesses need to work together to tap into the potential this brand brings to Longford.

"And I can understand the local councillors' frustration," he said, "and I'm with them because I was a councillor not that long ago myself and we all want to get a piece of the cherry.

"But I can assure the people of Longford: Longford will be in the advertising campaign. Longford will click in with Leitrim or Tipperary or even East Galway. And that's what I want to see. I want to see a balance for everybody.

"And I think what we all need to do is work closely with our public representatives, but also with the community out there and the businesses in particular that can tap into this and make sure that something happens.

"In Longford and Westmeath, we’ve seen a limited number of visitors over the last few years and this is a way now that we can grow, and grow with the rest of the country. And that’s what I’m part of."

To find out more about the Hidden Heartlands brand, visit www.discoverireland.ie.