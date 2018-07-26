Flooding likely in Co Longford as heatwave ends…...for now!

Met Eireann is warning of flooding across the country as the weather gets set to take a sharp turn this weekend.

Today is set to be the hottest day this week, with temperatures climbing up to 26 or 27 degrees in the East, however it will be much cooler in the west, due to the rain sweeping through the area.

Showers in the west are expected to spread through the country and result in cooler conditions of 17-21 degrees on Friday.

Temperatures will drop further across the country on Saturday, ranging between 15-19 degrees, but the conditions will be bright. Sunday will be a notch higher, with top temperatures of 17-22 degrees.

The weekend, though, is expected to encounter “persistent rain,” according to Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy.

“The best conditions will be if the rainfall is moderate,” he said.

“Although the rain will help alleviate the water crisis, heavy rain can cause flooding in some areas because it’s been dry for so long.”

Mr Murphy said that even though the last few days have been warm, conditions for the next week are expected to get “cooler” across the country.

Meanwhile, the UK's heatwave registers record breaking temperatures of 35C on Thursday and 37C on Friday, coming down over the weekend and soaring upwards next week again.