Sponsored Content
Longford Jobs Alert: Plumber/Pipe fitter and Apprentice plumber/pipe fitter required for Midlands company
A Plumber/Pipe fitter and Apprentice plumber/pipe fitter are required for a Midlands company.
Applicants must be willing to travel. Transport will be provided.
Experience in the pharmaceutical sector would be a bonus but is not essential as full training will be provided.
Please forward details to P.O Box no: 61N or email your details to info.midlandmechanical@gmail.com.
