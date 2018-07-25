Longford designer shortlisted in Irish Made Awards

It's a good week for Longford designer, Siobhán Quinn, who has been shortlisted by Irish Country Magazine in the Fashion Category of The Irish Made Awards.

A member of the Women in Business Network, Siobhán designs luxurious Irish tweed capes, lined with vibrant silks, along with beautiful hats, Irish silver jewellery and gloves, creating the timeless beauty of the BallyBoy look.



If you would like to vote for Siobhán and BallyBoy Design, you can do so via The Country Magazine website.