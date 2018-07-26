Arva's Breffni 3 Province Challenge set to smash €1m barrier

The Breffni 3 Province Challenge is set to be bigger and better than ever this year, with organisers ready to hit a big milestone of €1m raised for cancer charities over the 18 years since the event was set up.

The challenge includes walking, running and cycling across three provinces and will take place over the August Bank Holiday.

The current total of funds raised over the lifetime of the challenge stands at €976,000, with the €1m mark ready to be hit in August.

As always, the funds raised from the challenge will go towards Friends of St Luke's, Breast Cancer Research and Cavan/Monaghan Homecare Association.

This year's 3 Province Challenge takes place on Saturday, August 4, and registration is open to all who want to take part.

There will be a 100k cycle, a 25k cycle, a half marathon, a 10k (AAI Approved) and a 5k fun run, so people of all fitness levels can take part.

For more, see the Breffni 3 Province Challenge Facebook page.