Spate of accidents in Longford town prompts garda motoring advice

Gardaí are appealing to motorists to take extra care on roads in and around Longford town after half a dozen accidents were reported over the past seven days.

Three of those occurred last Thursday on Main Street, Ballymahon Street and the greater Townspark area of the town.

Among them included a collision between a Hyundai and Toyota Avensis close to the Lower Main Street-Great Water Street junction.

Over the weekend, gardaí were also alerted to a more serious incident on Ballymahon Street which resulted in a female pedestrian being knocked down.

It's been revealed the woman, who did not receive any injuries of note, was hit by a vehicle which was reversing at the time.

The day before that, a truck travelling through Newtownforbes collided with a parked car while on Saturday night gardaí were alerted to a further car accident at Ferafad.

A cyclist was also injured following an incident outside the entrance to Lidl, along the main Dublin Road.

However, his injuries are not believed to have been serious.