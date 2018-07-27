Arva gears up for 3 Province Festival kicking off this week

There's festival fever in Arva this weekend as the town gears up for the Arva 3 Province Festival, which kicks off this weekend and will run for a full week.

Coinciding with the Arva Show, which is featured in this newspaper, the Festival has a fantastic lineup to ensure Arva will be the place to go this weekend.

Kicking off events on Friday, July 27, at 10pm, there will be a screening of popular local film 'No Party for Billy Burns' at 10pm in the Breffni Arms Hotel.

The Brewery and Hughie's Bar will be hopping on Saturday night with live music kicking off at 10pm.

The Arva Show will take place on Sunday, July 29, see pages 22 - 25 of this week's Longford Leader for full details.

The Breffni Arms will host a showdance with popular country music star Cliona Hagan from 10.30pm and, if country music isn't your style, you can head over to the Goal Post for live music with 4 Degrees Westfrom 10pm.

And that's just the weekend: Monday night is set to be an interesting one with a Bat Walk along Brankill Lane for those who have an interest in nocturnal happenings, and a general knowledge quiz for the braniacs.

There will be a host of other events on throughout the week, including a movie night, sporting events and plenty of live music.

The weekend of August 3 will kick off on Friday night with live entertainment in Hughie's Bar at 10pm, and Saturday is set to be a day of activities, including the Breffni 3 Province Challenge Walk and plenty of live music.

Sunday, August 5, will be a lively day as the local community will hit the town for Jiving on the Square with music by Eamonn Jackon from 4pm, with a prize fund of €1,000.

The Arva Festival promises to be a fantastic week of events, with something for everyone in the community to enjoy. For more information, or to keep up to date with festival events, find the Arva Festival on Facebook.