Injury to player forces abandonment of Longford Intermediate Championship clash

A Co Longford Intermediate Championship encounter between Killashee and Grattans was abandoned on Sunday following an injury to a player shortly after half time.

The Championship Group 1 game at McGann Park in Kenagh had just got underway after the interval when Grattans player Clayton Finn sustained a head injury.

Concern surrounding the Grattans forward soon forced referee Michael Farrell to call a halt to the game.

Paramedics arrived on the scene within half an hour after coming from Athlone and the Grattans substitute, who was brought on just before the break, was soon stretchered from the pitch and on his way to hospital to receive treatment for the injury.

The game has been rescheduled for August 8 at McGann Park, Kenagh with a throw in time of 8pm pencilled in.