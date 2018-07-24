SPONSORED CONTENT
Longford Jobs Alert: Pulse Logistics is hiring
Pulse Logistics is hiring in Longford
Pulse Logistics are looking to Recruit for the following positions to work in their Longford Depot
Warehouse Operators & Forklift Drivers
Key Requirements:
- Previous experience working in a busy warehouse environment an advantage
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Mechanical Handling Equipment training an advantage
- High Reach Truck Driving experience an advantage
- 5/7 day with flexibility required
If you feel you have the above experience and want to work in a dynamic, challenging and fast moving environment please email your CV and Cover letter to recruitment@pulselogistics.ie or post your CV and cover letter to: The HR Department, Pulse Logistics, Ballyminion, Athlone Road, Longford
To find out more about Pulse Logistics, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on