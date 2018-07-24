Longford Jobs Alert: Pulse Logistics is hiring

Pulse Logistics are looking to Recruit for the following positions to work in their Longford Depot

Warehouse Operators & Forklift Drivers

Key Requirements:

Previous experience working in a busy warehouse environment an advantage

Good verbal and written communication skills

Mechanical Handling Equipment training an advantage

High Reach Truck Driving experience an advantage

5/7 day with flexibility required

If you feel you have the above experience and want to work in a dynamic, challenging and fast moving environment please email your CV and Cover letter to recruitment@pulselogistics.ie or post your CV and cover letter to: The HR Department, Pulse Logistics, Ballyminion, Athlone Road, Longford

