Longford Jobs Alert: Pulse Logistics is hiring

Pulse Logistics is hiring in Longford

Pulse Logistics are looking to Recruit for the following positions to work in their Longford Depot

 

Warehouse Operators & Forklift Drivers

Key Requirements:

 

  • Previous experience working in a busy warehouse environment an advantage
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Mechanical Handling Equipment training an advantage
  • High Reach Truck Driving experience an advantage
  • 5/7 day with flexibility required

 

If you feel you have the above experience and want to work in a dynamic, challenging and fast moving environment please email your CV and Cover letter to recruitment@pulselogistics.ie or post your CV and cover letter to: The HR Department, Pulse Logistics, Ballyminion, Athlone Road, Longford

