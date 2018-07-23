Gardaí probe suspected Newtownforbes ramming incident

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances behind a suspected deliberate ramming incident in Newtownforbes this afternoon.

A man and woman are currently in custody and being questioned by detectives after the incident which occurred at Lamagh at around 3pm.

Ironically, shortly afterwards a second collision occurred which gardaí are also presently dealing with and which has resulted in the closure of the road on the Longford side of the village.

It's unclear whether that incident or the one prior to it led to a 23-year-old woman being airlifted to Beaumont Hospital.

Diversions are in place and a forensic collision investigator is en route to the scene.

