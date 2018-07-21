National showjump title for Mosstown's Emer O'Donnell

Nine members of Mosstown Riding Club attended the National Show Jumping Championships held in Mullingar on Sunday, July 8.

In the Advanced Intermediate section, Mosstown's Leslie Fitzgerald and Kelly Fitzgerald competed in the SJ Championship and the Derby.

Leslie qualified for the final and finished just out of the placings and Kelly was 8th in the Derby.

In the Intermediate section, Mosstown were represented by Denny Hebron, Patricia Newman, and Kevin Manning in the SJ Championship and they were unfortunate not to qualify for the final in the afternoon.

Patricia Newman and Kevin Manning also competed in the Derby and finished in the top 10 places.

In the Advanced Primary Section, Mosstown's Emer O'Donnell and Ruth Harrison both qualified for the final of the SJ Championships and Emer emerged the Advanced Primary National Show Jumping Champion 2018 with Ruth Harrison also finishing 6th.

In the Primary section, Mosstown's Marissa Hebron and Sarah Phelan both qualified for the Championship final in the afternoon with Sarah Phelan finishing in 5th place.

Last month, Mosstown was victorious in the prestigious TRI Equestrian Team Show Jumping Challenge at the 2018 AIRC Festival in Mullingar Equestrian.