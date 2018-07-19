Longford's water woes worsen as outages look set to continue

Longford's water woes have worsened with Irish Water indicating that water outages are set to continue until at least Monday, July 23, to facilitate the completion of essential maintenance works.

It is understood that more than 700 residents are affected and it will be a source of frustration to them that the water outages will now be in place each evening from 10:30pm to 7am until July 23.

Irish Water outlined that in order to preserve reservoir levels, supply may be disrupted to Granard town, Springtown, Ballynacross, Mullingee, Clogh, Carrickduff, Dalystown, Ballinulty Upper Balnagal, Gallid, Ballygilchrist, Rathcor, Rathbracken, Ballymore, Coolcor, Bunlahy, Aughagreagh, Aghakilmore, Granardkill, Ballymacroly, Ferskill, Tonywardan and surrounding areas in Longford.

There are three water tankers available at Granardkill Cemetery for consumers.

Irish Water stated: "Irish Water make every effort to ensure that the alternative drinking water supply provided, including the tanker / bowser and dispensing tap, are adequately disinfected.

“However as it is not practical to provide sterilised containers for the public to transport drinking water from the tanker to their homes, we cannot guarantee that any containers used by the public do not negatively impact or contaminate the drinking water.

“Therefore, as a precautionary measure, it is recommended that any members of the public who obtain water from a tanker or bowser boil the water before use."