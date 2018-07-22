All made up: Longford ladies bring home prestigious awards

Longford is blessed with talented makeup artists if this year's Irish Makeup Awards are anything to go by.

Two young makeup enthusiasts in the county were nominated in this year's awards - Ellen Thornton and Natalie Devine - and both brought the prize home after the ceremony in Dublin on Sunday night.

“Being at the Irish Makeup Awards 2018 was breathtaking, being surrounded by the most talented Makeup Artists in Ireland, it was amazing to be a part of such a night,” Ellen told the Longford Leader on Monday, while she was still bursting with excitement.

“When it came to my category I had a gut feeling that I wasn’t going to win, being up against all the other artists, but when Andrea, the MC, announced my name, I was in complete and utter shock.

“Sitting at my table surrounded by friends, family and my past tutor from college the table burst into cheers. I couldn’t believe it.

“I walked up on stage and felt like my legs were going to go from under me. I didn’t feel like it was real.”

Ellen is currently the in-studio makeup artist at Studio 3 in Longford town, where she has been building a reputation for herself since she graduated with distinction from FX Makeup Academy last September.

The young makeup artist is thrilled to have hit this milestone so young in her career.

“I just want to thank every single person who nominated me to begin with; without them I wouldn’t have been there,” she said.

“To all my clients who have supported me from the start and to the clients who are only recently joining my journey: you are all the reason why I am where I am today.

“I want to thank my friends and family for their constant love, support and encouragement.

“I don’t think it has sunk in yet that I am now the Creative Makeup Artist Midlands Winner 2018. This is only the start of the rest of my career, and I know it can only get bigger and better from here.”

Natalie Devine is currently renting and running a beauty bar in Love Culture, Longford town.

The shop is like a one-stop shop for beauty and fashion, and has helped Natalie build up a strong following on social media, as well as a reputation in Longford.

Unfortunately, Natalie was unable to attend the awards night in the Crowne Plaza, Dublin, on Sunday night, but was thrilled to be a finalist in the Makeup Influencer category - and even more thrilled when she learned she had won the award.

“I had prior work commitments so, unfortunately, did not make it to the awards. But work and my clients always come first,” said Natalie, who is busy this week doing makeup for girls attending their debs.

“I am shocked and completely overwhelmed to have won. The ladies in my category are successful, powerful and talented females,” she said.

“I genuinely cannot believe that I’ve won Makeup Influencer of the Year. I am elated and overjoyed.”

The Abbeylara native left a career as a teacher to pursue makeup and was thrilled to see her name alongside the likes of Suzanne Jackson of SoSueMe fame at this year's awards.

This is a big milestone for her career and she's extremely grateful to those who helped her to get to this stage.

“Thank you to the people of Longford who have got behind me,” she said.

“The support has been nothing short of incredible. A massive thank you to my clients who have supported me from day one.

o my family and partner, they are the driving force behind me. I would not be doing a job I absolutely adore if it was not for them.

“I am speechless. It’s surreal. Finally, well done to all the winners and finalists. It’s incredible that the makeup industry is growing in Ireland and slowly getting the recognition it deserves.”