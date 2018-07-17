Shots fired at Edgeworthstown home
Gardaí investigating the incident
A Garda investigation is underway at a house in Edgeworthstown following an incident which saw several gunshots.
The incident occurred in a home in the Lisnanagh area of Edgeworthstown at approximately 8.30pm last night.
The shots were fired at the house from the roadside before a care left the scene.
There were no injuries and Gardaí have said that no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should contact Longford Garda Station on 043 33 50570.
