Longford makeup artist headed for Irish Makeup Awards this week

Longford Makeup Artist, Ellen Thornton is thrilled to be heading to the Crowne Plaza in Dublin this weekend as a finalist in the Irish Makeup Awards 2018 'Creative Makeup Artist of the Year' category.

From a very young age, Ellen was dabbling with makeup, learning new techniques and developing a passion that would afford her incredible opportunities in the future.

A former student of Mean Scoil Mhuire, Ellen left school a year early because she knew exactly what she wanted to do with her life - and found away to do it.

“My dad, Brian Thornton, enrolled me in makeup college,” Ellen told the Longford Leader last week.

“I've never been big into school and I was constantly lost in school. When I started in FX Makeup Academy, I knew it was for me.”

Ellen graduated with distinction last September and met Rose Burke, owner of Studio 3 in Longford, who took Ellen on as her in-studio makeup artist, and she hasn't looked back since.

“I have grown as an artist since starting in Studio 3, both in my confidence and my clientele,” said Ellen.

“I work with the most amazing girls and am grateful for them all.”

It hasn't been a completely smooth ride for Ellen, though. She's come up against her fair share of challenges and learned to overcome them.

“My confidence was shot by girls when I first began,” she explained, adding that she felt she would never be good enough.

“If I listened to any of them, I wouldn't be where I am today. I'm very lucky to have the support on social media and with people that I have now.”

Ellen prides herself in developing a bond with her clients, who place their trust in her the moment they sit in the chair.

“I want every single woman to feel amazing leaving the salon,” she said.

“The smile when they look at themselves for the first time is the best feeling, knowing I've made someone feel so much better about themselves.

“Beauty is power, and makeup is something that really enhances that; it's a woman's secret.”

Ellen is thrilled to be nominated in the Irish Makeup Awards and thanks all of her clients for their support.

“Without all my amazing clients, I wouldn't be where I am today, nor would I be nominated in the Irish Makeup Awards so early on in my life, with some of the best makeup artists in the whole country.

“Without my parents, Lisa and Brian Thornton, my friends and all of my clients, this would never have happened.

“On the 15th of July in the Crowne Plaza, Dublin, I hope to bring back the award for Creative Makeup Artist of the Year 2018,” she concluded.

To keep up to date with Ellen, follow @EllenThorntonMUA on Facebook.

