Old School New School motor show for charity to take place in Longford this weekend

Described as Ireland’s newest motor show, Old School New School, takes place on the grounds of St Mel’s College, Longford town next Sunday, July 15 from 12 noon to 5pm.

There will be over three hundred cars on show, twenty trade stands, refreshments and free entertainment for kids.

All proceeds from the exciting event will go to two very worthy local charities, St Christopher's Services and the Help Andrew O'Malley Fund. Admission is €10 for adults and children are free.

St Mel’s College first opened its gates to students in 1865 and now in 2018, 153 years later it will open its gates to show cars of all makes and models, vintage and modified.

The first of two charities to benefit from the proceeds of the Old School New School Motor Show is St Christopher's Services.

Founded by parents and friends, St Christopher's Services provides a comprehensive, efficient and innovative service to people with intellectual difficulties.

It is a high quality, community-based service, based on identified individualised needs, enabling service users to reach their full potential.

The second charity is the Help Andrew O'Malley Fund. 32 year old Andrew, from Mohill, Co Leitrim, was involved in a gym accident on December 1, 2016 and is now quadriplegic. He has been told he will never regain any movement below his neck.

Andrew and his family have remained positive and upbeat as he tries to access the care and funding he requires for his current and future medical needs.

They have encountered many challenges along the way and Old School New School are delighted to support the fund.

The organising committee have been busy promoting the event on social media over the past number of months and also on transforming St Mel’s College into a ‘motor heaven’.

Organisers wish to thank Engine Crafts and Autopia Professional Detailing Products for sponsoring the prizes for the Top Ten Modified cars and overall Car of the Show.

They also wish to thank James Gerety for providing the Top Five Vintage trophies and the Best Club Stand trophy.

For further information on Sunday’s show, check out the Old School New School Facebook page or contact organising committee chairperson Niall Gerety 085 166 2155 or secretary Fiona Woods 087 761 0628 or 085 851 8116.