Junior Housing Minister in Longford to set seal on multi million euro Camlin Quarter plan

The next phase in Longford's well documented regeneration blueprint will be unveiled later today when junior Housing Minister Damien English lifts the lid on a multi million euro Camlin Quarter plan.

The finer details of the MAPS (Military Assets as Public Spaces) Integrated Action Plan will be relayed to assembled guests at Longford County Council's headquarters this afternoon.

A significant component behind its formation has come via the European Union's URBACT initiative where military spaces are pigeonholed as being at the centre of regeneration policies throughout member states.

Among the speakers lined up to talk more on the subject include senior figures from the Department of Housing and Planning as well as architectural experts.

