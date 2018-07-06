CLÁR funding keeps coming as Longford nets further €80k cash injection

A further €80,000 in state funding is coming Longford's way under the CLÁR programme.

Just under €45,000 has been awarded to Cullyfad Community Group with almost €36,000 going to Lisryan and District Development Committee for the development of playground facilities in both areas, it was announced this afternoon.

The latest round of funding follows last week's announcement that ten projects countywide were to receive over €330,000 in CLAR grant aid.

Fine Gael Cllr Micheal Carrigy said today's latest investment was especially timely.

“This is great news for children and families in our communities and will ensure they continue to enjoy high quality and safe playgrounds," he said.

“At a time when outdoor activities are often overlooked for hi-tech games, we must ensure our

playgrounds and areas are exciting, and engaging for young minds.

“This funding will ensure our children enjoy state-of-the-art facilities here in Longford.”