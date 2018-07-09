Contents of room dumped in Longford town

The entire contents of the sitting room of a house were discovered at the back of the Annaly car park last Monday after culprits dumped the rubbish over the weekend.

A sofa and two armchairs as well as floor covering, bottles, cans and other domestic items were found in the debris which was dumped in the laneway beside Longford Courthouse.

Cllr Gerry Warnock (Ind) said residents in Longford town have had enough of fly tipping and now that funding to upgrade CCTV footage in the town had been signed off on, preventative measures would be put in place across the county in the fight to stop illegal dumping once and for all.

“It is a disgrace to see the contents from the room of a house dumped like that,” Cllr Warnock fumed, before pointing out that there seemed to be no end to the behaviour of some “un-civic minded people”.

“Funding has now been signed off on for the upgrading of CCTV; an audit of the current system will have to be carried out now so that we can get it up to standard and once we have it set up, it will definitely act as a deterrent to fly tipping.”

Meanwhile, this latest incident close to the town centre’s car park is just one of many illegal dumping cases that have occured in the county town in recent times.

As recently as last month, the entire contents of a house were dumped in a ditch at Ferefad.

“It’s just outrageous behaviour and I feel like I’m saying the same thing over and over again to be honest with you,” Cllr Warnock continued.

“Some people have absolutely no civic pride whatsoever - but at the same time, we all need to remain vigilant on this issue.

“These incidents need to be reported when we see them; this latest incident is particularly annoying because it happened right in the heart of our town.”