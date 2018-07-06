Longford needs 1,000 new homes over next five years to meet employment demands

It was revealed that one thousand new houses will be needed in Longford over the next five years to facilitate housing needs as new employment opportunities increase.

Donall Mac an Bheatha, Senior Planner, Longford County Council, made the remarks while addressing the recent AIB Residential Property Breakfast briefing in the Longford Arms Hotel.

The event was run in collaboration with Longford County Council and attended by the local professional bodies involved in the mortgage market in the county of Longford.

Mr Mac an Bheatha shared some insights on the National Planning Framework and spoke avidly of the work that Longford County Council has been doing to heighten awareness of the cultural, tourism and heritage attractions of County Longford as a place to visit and a place to live.

He also highlighted the positive outcomes from implementing the Local Development Plan, tourism, linking up the Royal Canal Greenway, outdoor activities and the opening of the €233 million Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday village outside Ballymahon in 2019.

Joanne O’Connor, Head of Homes for Meath, Westmeath & Longford spoke of AIB’s commitment to the home buyer, with AIB being the largest lender in a market which is estimated to grow to €9bn in 2018.

Principally, she said, “AIB’s promise is to provide long term value with Ireland’s lowest variable rate where our customer can make significant savings. And our competitive fixed rate offerings allow new and existing customers to fix their rates if that’s what they are looking for.”

Ms O’Connor said, “The customer is centre to AIB’s approach, and customer feedback shapes AIB’s Mortgage Proposition. At AIB, 9 out of 10 Mortgages are approved by a team of Mortgage Advisors across 200 locations nationally.

“Ger Halpin and Caroline Mitchell are the local Homes Advisors in Longford Branch and both are fully dedicated to engaging with customers who are starting out or on their mortgage journey. AIB recognises the busy lifestyles of our customers and many are now availing of early morning, late evening and walk-in appointments.

“We are pleased to provide workplace banking for businesses who want to support their teams by providing on site banking services. This demonstrates our commitment to backing our customers to achieve their dreams and ambitions of owning their own home.”

Ms O’Connor also said, “Customers can benefit from a suite of interest rate options, payment holidays, free current account banking and €2,000 to cover the cost of switching your mortgage to AIB.”

AIB Mobile Mortgage Manager, Sharon Scanlon is also supporting new customers in the market of Meath, Westmeath and Longford.

Ms Scanlon brings a high level of expertise to provide the right mortgage solution for our customers in the often more complex cases with the added flexibility of meeting customers whenever and wherever suits them as well as at weekends.

Gordon O’Bric, AIB Branch Manager said, “Events such as this demonstrate AIB’s strong commitment to the Longford homes market. It is one of a series of events being held across the region to bring the key participants in the homes market together in a joined up manner.

“We are delighted to be supported by Longford County Council at these events who share important insights into local development plans and the impacts of the likes of the National Planning Framework 2040 for Longford and beyond.”