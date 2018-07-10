Edgeworthstown man hit with six year driving ban

A man who appeared at a recent district court sitting in Longford charged under the Road Traffic Act was disqualified from driving for six years and fined €250.

Aurimas Valavicius, 26 Abhainn Glas, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with dangerous driving at Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown on October 29, 2017.

He was also further charged with driving without insurance on the same date.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question at approximately 4:10pm, Garda Larkin attended the scene of a road traffic collision at the Goldsmith roundabout in Edgeworthstown.

“He observed a silver Toyota Avensis and the driver Declan Devaney informed the Garda that his vehicle had been hit by another car and the driver had left the scene,” added the Sergeant, before pointing out that Garda Larkin subsequently investigated the matter further.

“Later, Garda Larkin observed the vehicle in Mostrim Oaks and noticed it was damaged on the left side; the defendant was standing beside the vehicle.”

The court was then told that the local gardaí spoke to the defendant and Mr Valavicius admitted that he was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The defendant also admitted to the Garda that he had left the scene of the accident.

Meanwhile, Mr Valavicius’ solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had panicked at the time because he had been drinking.

“He didn’t stop because he had drink taken,” said Mr Gearty, before pointing out that his client deeply regretted his actions at the time.

The court also heard that the defendant had a number of previous convictions including one for drink driving and two for driving with no insurance.

Judge Hughes subsequently disqualified the defendant for six years and fined him €250 in respect of all matters before him.