Longford woman fined for shoplifting episode

A woman who appeared before Longford District Court charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was convicted and fined €105.

Ann McDonnell, 59 Ardnacassa Avenue, Ballinalee Road, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing property to the value of €25.70 from Lidl, Dublin Road, Longford on September 20, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Patrick McGirl said that on the date in question the defendant entered the store in Longford town and placed a number of goods in a bag.

“She then left the store without paying for the goods,” he added.

“The goods were never recovered.”

The court was then told that the defendant had 18 previous convictions including three for theft.

The defendant then addressed the court.

She added, “It was a mistake on my part; I was going through a hard time and I had no money”.

Meanwhile, Ms McDonnell’s solicitor John Quinn said his client had not been well and had been hospitalised.

“I was hoping to have her husband here in court to explain the situation as he is her carer,” he added.

“The amount she took from Lidl has been paid back in compensation.”

During his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes alluded to the financial pressures that people were under.

“I know some people are under terrible financial pressure and how they manage to make ends meet every week I don’t know,” he added.

“But Ms McDonnell you just have to try, okay?”.

The Judge subsequently convicted the defendant and fined her accordingly.