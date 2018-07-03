Kevin 'Boxer' Moran on his take on Killashee windfarm being termed a 'strategic infrastructure development'

Minister for the OPW Kevin 'Boxer' Moran has distanced himself from an internal An Bord Pleanala report over its decision to brand a proposed wind farm development in south Longford as a 'strategic infrastructure development'.

The Independent Alliance TD said he wants to run the rule over an inspector's determination on Bord Na Mona's planned 24 strong wind turbine development in Killashee.

In the eight-page document, the inspector said the development would likely bring a "significant economic contribution" to the region while aiding Ireland's bid to meet its 2020 renewable energy targets.

Addressing the issue in Longford on Monday, Mr Moran stopped short of passing judgement on the document, insisting he wanted to run the rule over its contents before drawing any conclusions on the topic.

"I haven’t read it and seen it. To be honest, I am so tied up with all that’s going on in my department but I have looked for it to be put on my desk," Minister Moran told the Longford Leader.

"There is a lot of talk about wind farms, a lot of talk about new guidelines. I don’t heed what some of the people at the top say, I heed what people say at the bottom which is the people.

"We need to talk and see where we can help them. I know there is new guidelines coming in and it would be wrong of me to say anything until I see the guidelines and go and meet the people and see is there room for changing or what we can do to help the people."