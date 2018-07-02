BREAKING: CAB find money in socks as £1,500 sterling and documentation seized at Longford town property

A criminal group in Longford town was targeted by gardaí and CAB this afternoon.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting an organised criminal group based in the county officers from the the Criminal Assets Bureau, assisted by the Garda National Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and Revenue Customs conducted a search operation this afternoon on a property along the outskirts of Longford town.

Approximately £1,500 sterling was seized along with documentation.

No arrests have been made thus far.

Read Also: Eight people appear at special Longford court sitting charged with string of drugs related offences