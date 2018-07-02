Longford's Robin Duke enjoys Foróige trip to European Parliament

Robin Duke, from the Attic Youth Café, Longford attended the European Youth Event (EYE), which took place at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, from June 1 to 2.

The event was attended by 8,000 young people from across Europe.

They exchanged ideas and discussed their perspectives on youth-related issues, and took part in workshops on a variety of topics including equality, sustainability and political parties.

The young people got the chance to meet with European decision-makers, including Mairead McGuinness MEP, Vice President of the European Parliament.

Sean Campbell, CEO Foróige said, “This event provided a unique opportunity for young Irish people to have their voice heard at the European level.

“Before this group went to Strasbourg, Foróige held consultations in Dublin, Cork and Sligo to understand the issues that affect young people in Ireland.

“At the European Parliament, these Foróige young people had the opportunity to take part in a variety of workshops and debate issues with their fellow Europeans, where they also reflected the opinions of the wider youth population in Ireland.”

Mairead McGuinness, MEP said: "I was absolutely delighted to host and meet with Foróige groups from across Ireland and the Midlands/NorthWest constituency attending the EYE.

“Our links and engagement with youth are hugely important; events like the EYE are an opportunity to listen to young people and it provides a platform for young people to share ideas.

“The experience of the recent referendum in Ireland shows that young people are engaged and active politically on issues that are important to them.

“We need to encourage that engagement.”