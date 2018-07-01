9th Colmcille Vintage Club Tractor Run in aid of Disabled People of Longford (DPOL) takes place today

Registration gets underway from 10.30am and tractors will depart from The Cross, Aughnacliffe at 12 noon.

Prior to departure, participants will be able to enjoy a breakfast roll and a welcome ‘cuppa tae’!

Proceeds raised during this year’s event will go towards Disabled People of Longford (DPOL).

Organiser Micheál Shaughnessy explained that the route for Sunday’s tractor run will take in Cairn Hill, parts of Drumlish and will also travel via Killoe, back through Ballinalee and round by the famous Sean MacEoin Forge.

“We will be returning to Aughnacliffe at 4.15pm for refreshments. There is a mid run break at Tom Cassidy’s shop.”

The past three years have seen an average of seventy-eight vintage tractors participate annually and Mr Shaughnessy says they hope to equal or better that number.

He added, “It is a relaxing day and we want people to enjoy it. The people who invest money in preserving and restoring their tractors deserve great credit for the support they give to various charities.

“We are also very grateful to everyone who buy lines on sponsorship cards and our sponsors.”

Mr Shaughnessy is also encouraging the public to support the bucket collection. He concluded, “I'd like to thank all who supported us over the last nine years and hope to see you all in Aughnacliffe on Sunday morning once again.”

For further information, contact 086 818 8550.

