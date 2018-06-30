Magical Mosstown - Longford club captures prestigious show jumping title

The celebrations are still in full swing at Mosstown Riding Club, based at Mosstown Stables in Kenagh, after the club was victorious in the prestigious TRI Equestrian Team Show Jumping Challenge at the 2018 AIRC Festival in Mullingar Equestrian recently.

The festival is a national event, organised by the Association of Irish Riding Clubs (AIRC), and it includes show jumping, dressage, showing, working hunter, musical rides, fancy dress pairs and is held over two days.

2018 is the first year that the venue moved to Mullingar Equestrian Centre. Previously it was held at Stradbally Hall for a number of years.

Along with all the equestrian activities there is a social element to the weekend when people from across the country meet up.

Ann Bloomer explained, “Mosstown Riding Club is based at Mosstown Stables thanks to the hospitality afforded to us by David and Lil Harrison. We have training sessions there weekly and our main instructors are Robert Harrison and Thomasina O'Reilly. Periodically we run clinics for our members with other well known instructors.”

The club have 43 members presently and they are competitive across many disciplines.

Reflecting on their AIRC Festival success, Ann pointed out that Mosstown achieved a superb double. “In Show Jumping, we won the Advanced Primary Show Jumping Team competition. We also won the Advanced Intermediate Show Jumping Team competition.”

The Advanced Primary Show Jumping Team comprised Emer O'Donnell, Annmarie Doyle Harbourne, Ruth Harrison, and Sue Moles, while the Advanced Intermediate Show Jumping Team was made up of Leslie Fitzgerald, Kelly Fitzgerald, Aine McLoughlin and Eilis McLoughlin.

Mosstown denied last year’s winners, East Cheshire Combined Training Group, a two-in-a-row.

In addition to the team triumphs, Mosstown had many other reasons to celebrate.

In Intermediate Individual Show Jumping, Tara Esler was 4th. In Advanced Intermediate Speed Show Jumping Class, Kelly Fitzgerald was 4th. In Young Horse Show Jumping Tom Whyte was 4th.

In Showing, Aine McLoughlin finished 3rd in the Light Weight Hunter Class. Clair Hulston was 5th in Primary Showing, Sarah Phelan was 1st in Novice Showing and Reserve Champion in the Frank Mangan Memorial Championship.

In Dressage, Sarah Phelan was 1st in Section 2 of Advanced Primary and Emer O'Donnell was 1st in Section 3.

Because this class is so large it is divided into three sections and then the riders placed first and second compete again in a ride off competition which is judged by two Dressage Judges rather than one and Sarah Phelan emerged the winner of this competition with Emer O'Donnell taking 2nd Place.

Other club members who competed over the weekend are as follows:

Primary Dressage and also Show Jumping Marissa Hebron.

Intermediate Dressage and Showing Christiane Kauffman Donohoe. Intermediate Show Jumping and Dressage and Working Hunter - Tanya Farrell. Intermediate Show Jumping - Anne Burns, Kevin Manning.

Advanced Intermediate Show Jumping - Carla Esler. Advanced Intermediate Show Jumping and also Working Hunter - Alice Whyte. Primary Dressage - Mary McEntee.