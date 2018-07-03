Gas Networks Ireland seeks Longford apprentices

Following on the success of the 2015 apprenticeship programme, Gas Networks Ireland is seeking Longford Students for its Gas Networks Ireland 2018 Apprenticeship Scheme.

The Apprenticeship Programme will return this Autumn, to recruit seven new apprentices.

The apprenticeship programme plays a key role in ensuring the owner and operator of Ireland’s natural gas network can attract and nurture the top talent needed to continue to deliver on its operational and strategic objectives, delivering gas services to Ireland.

Brian Flynn, Gas Technical Competency Training Manager, Gas Networks Ireland added, “The apprenticeship programme is extremely important for Gas Networks Ireland, because it allows us to pass on our knowledge and experience within the company, attracting and nurturing the brightest in-house talent. We look forward to welcoming seven new recruits this Autumn.”

For further information and to apply to the Apprenticeship Scheme, please visit www.gasnetworks.ie/careers. Online Applications will be open until 5pm on Wednesday, July 4 2018.