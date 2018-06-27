TEDx Longford set for Backstage Theatre

Longford's first ever TEDx event will take place in the Backstage Theatre this Friday, June 29, with an inspirational lineup of speakers ready to spread their knowledge to Local audiences.

The theme for TEDx Longford is ‘Change Makers’, with six guest speakers from Ireland and USA.

TEDx Longford is the brainchild of local teacher and filmmaker Shane Crossan, well known through his many years of work with Longford youth groups such as School of Rock.

He explains the importance of starting a conversation around the legacy we leave our children and says,

“The time has come for us to start imagining a better way of living.

“The purpose of TEDx Longford is to bring together speakers from a wide range of backgrounds, who together will give us some ideas on how we can create a better world for ourselves and our children.”

The impressive line-up includes award-winning journalist Gemma O’Doherty, US activist Chas Jewett, founder of FEASTA and Sustainable Projects Ireland Davie Philips, businessman and competition advocate Seamus Maye, ICSA President Patrick Kent, and local educator and environmentalist Anna Kavanagh.

See TEDx Longford on Facebook for more details.