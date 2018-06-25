Dry spell to spark wave of planned water outages across Longford from tonight

Irish Water has announced it is putting in place water restrictions at a number of locations across Co Longford as the region is set to bask in its hottest conditions for more than four decades.

It comes after a warning was issued to homeowners and local businesses earlier in the day to conserve water.

In a statement issued this evening, the public utility said it had been forced to take evasive action by implementing water outages at close to 20 locations in the northern half of the county.

"Irish Water is advising customers in Co Longford, due to the current dry spell, that water restrictions are required to preserve and restore water levels in a number of areas in the county," read the statement.

"Water outages will commence this evening, June 25th, between 10.30pm and 7.00am for customers within the Granard Water Supply Zone and the Smear Water Supply Zone including the following areas: Dernacross, Kilmahon, Derawley Dooroc, Cartrongolan, Drumlish, Soran Road, Lettergonnell, Carrickateane, Drumderg, Gelsha, Lislea, Molly, Derreenavoggy, Aghamore Upper, Aghacordrinan, Corneddan, Ennybegs, Esker South and Aughaboy Longford and surrounding areas in Co. Longford."

It said bulk water containers are currently being deployed to Granardkill cemetery with all customers being asked to conserve water at this time.

It also warned of possible further outages later this week as the dry weather continues.

Updates will be posted to the supply and service section of Irish Water’s website at www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-and-service-update/.

The company has apologised on its behalf and that of Longford County Council for any inconvenience caused by these essential outages.