Breaking: Longford man jailed for five years following 'disgusting' pornography case

A Longford man was sentenced to five years in prison, with the final two and half years suspended, for the production of child pornography at Longford Circuit Criminal Court this afternoon by Judge Keenan Johnson.

Paul McGuinness (51), from Edgeworthstown, had, at a previous court sitting, pleaded guilty to the possession, production and distribution of child pornography on dates between January and July of 2015.

Judge Johnson described the case as disgusting and distasteful.



He said the defendant had a warped line of thinking and was incapable of emphathising with his victims.



The Judge added, “Mr McGuinness is deviant in his thinking.”

Also read: Longford father pleads guilty to possession, production and distribution of child pornography

Also read: Breaking: Longford pair handed ten and eight year jail terms for St Patrick's Day stabbing