Stole over €1,000 worth of alcohol from Longford store

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was sentenced to four months in prison following a hearing into the matter.

Constantin Alin Balan, 6 Tyrconnell Park, Inchicore, Dublin 8 appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing various bottles of alcohol from Tesco, Longford on April 25, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question, the defendant entered the store and filled a bag with over €1,000 worth of bottles of alcohol and subsequently left the shop without paying for the items.

Sergeant Mahon said the alcohol included 14 one litre bottles of Jameson valued at €532; 17 70cl bottles of Jameson valued at €459; 10 bottles of Jack Daniels; one bottle of Jack Daniels and a jar of honey valued at €36 and one bottle of Jameson valued at €10.99.

Meanwhile, in mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said that his client did not act alone on the day and indicated clearly to the court that there was another person involved.

Mr Quinn also pointed to the fact that his client had been living in Ireland for nearly three years now having arrived here in 2015.

“He is in Ireland for the last two and a half years and is originally from Romania,” Mr Quinn added, before pointing out that while his client was currently unemployed he had worked on a building site for a year and a half.

“He is currently trying to legalise his status here in Ireland.”

The court then heard the defendant had no previous convictions.

During his ruling on the matter, Judge Hughes said that he could not understand how a person could carry that amount of alcohol out of a store in one go.

He also said the defendant’s behaviour was totally unacceptable and merited a custodial sentence.

The Judge subsequently sentenced the defendant to four months in jail.