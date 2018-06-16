Gardaí appeal to driver of vehicle involved in Longford hit and run fatality to come forward

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witness and are particularly appealing to the driver of the vehicle involved in last night's Longford hit and run fatality to come forward.

At approximately 11.45pm a male pedestrian aged in his early 20s was struck by a passing vehicle while walking on the N4 at Deerpark near Newtownforbes.

He was treated at the scene by a Paramedic Team and removed by Ambulance to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar. The vehicle involved in the collision failed to stop and continued in the direction of Newtowforbes. The injured man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local scenes of crime officers. Traffic diversions are in place and the road is expected to remain closed for the next number of hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043-3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

