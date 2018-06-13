Longford Library celebrates 'Bliain na Gaeilge'

During Bliain na Gaeilge 2018, the county will celebrate the Irish language through action on five themes that include the revival of the language over the last 125 years; the creativity of the language; the vibrancy of the language; the participation of the community; and the value of our Gaeltachtaí.

Following on from the success of the Ireland 2016: Centenary Programme, An Teanga Bheo, and in view of the fact that 2018 marks the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the language revival movement by Conradh na Gaeilge, Bliain na Gaeilge 2018 is being regarded as a timely initiative to celebrate the Irish language, both nationally and internationally.

A year-long programme of creative, artistic and community activities and events have been planned to celebrate the Irish language and to encourage increased participation in it.

The programme, with President Michael D Higgins as Patron, recognises and reflects on the achievements of the past, but also focuses on the vibrancy of the language to increase its usage, positive image and visibility.

